New Regrettes video: Helpless

I might be the last person on the planet who is completely unfamiliar with the Hamilton musical. I read the Ron Chernow book, but I dunno. Seemed like a corny concept to me. But what do I know? Apparently everybody thinks it’s awesome.

This is the only Hamilton song I’ve actually heard, and it sounds like a poppy love song. I guess I was expecting it to sound more like Schoolhouse Rock. Huh.

Also, this appears to be the first Regrettes release recorded since drummer Maxx Morando left the group. Not sure who the new guy is but he sounds fine. They’re still my favorite band.

