New Ruby Boots video: Don’t Talk About It

Video: Ruby Boots – “Don’t Talk About It”

Ruby Boots – Don't Talk About It

From Don’t Talk About It, out February 9 on Bloodshot.

“Don’t Talk About It” starts off as an easy, breezy country song about leaving things unsaid (“these constant reminders don’t do nobody no good”) but eventually builds up a wall of sound (complete with orchestra chimes!) that might fit right in on Dusty in Memphis. Or maybe not. This is definitely more country than soul.

Still, you can’t really pigeonhole Ruby Boots since her previous single, “It’s So Cruel,” kinda sounds like T. Rex. She’s from Australia so who knows…everything’s upside down there.

The video, starring Shalane Connors as the daughter, shows what would happen if an uptight suburban family could cut loose and let their freak flag fly.

Her album release show will be held in Chicago at the Hideout — the best bar in Chicago, and quite possibly the world — on February 9.

Ruby Boots: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Ruby Boots – “It’s So Cruel”

Ruby Boots – It’s So Cruel

From Don’t Talk About It, out February 9 on Bloodshot.