Video: Run The Jewels – “Call Ticketron”

Run The Jewels – Call Ticketron (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From RTJ3, out now.

It’s hard to top last year’s collaboration with DJ Shadow, but RTJ has been giving it a good go. In “Call Ticketron” our heroes go for broke with an absurdist, apocalyptic fantasy that has everything from UFOs to dancing garbage bags to fake news networks. It’s like a Donald Trump fever dream without all the racism.

Run The Jewels: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.