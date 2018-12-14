New Sharon Van Etten video: Jupiter 4

Video: Sharon Van Etten – “Jupiter 4”

Directed by Katherine Dieckmann. From Remind Me Tomorrow, due January 18 on Jagjaguwar.

This song was originally written by Sharon Van Etten and given to Donna Missal, who recorded it and said, “The title of the song comes from the demo – originally titled Jupiter because the main synth sound that you hear driving the instrumental was recorded on a Jupiter synth.”

Van Etten’s version is a little slower and moodier than Missal’s. It captures the desperation of falling in love.

I’ve been waiting, waiting, waiting my whole life

For someone like you

It’s true that everyone would like to have met

A love so real.

Audio: Donna Missal – “Jupiter”

From This Time, out now on Harvest/UMG.