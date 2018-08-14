New Skating Polly video: Camelot

Video: Skating Polly – “Camelot”

Skating Polly – Camelot (Official Video)

Directed by Caz Daddy Mac. From The Make It All Show, out now on El Camino.

If Skating Polly shows are half as wild as they look in this video, we should all check them out when they come through our towns. My favorite part is a minute in when Arrow Dewilde from Starcrawler attacks and strangles poor Kelli Mayo while she’s trying to sing her grungy song about bad boyfriends.

Mayo told Louder: “I met one of the most horrible, intolerable, numb-nut, scum of the earth humans last year, who treats women like dog shit using his frat boy etiquette, and this song is dedicated to him. There’s three voices in the song: the voice telling Mr. Frat Boy Lancelot to fuck off, the voice narrating the sad story of who he preys on, and the voice mimicking Mr. Frat Boy Lancelot’s ideal gal and the lengths she would go to be his miserable, underfed, trophy Barbie wife.”

I want something

I want something better

I want something better than you

Of course I do!

100% badass.

