New Skating Polly video: Queen For A Day

Directed by Dave Smith. From The Make It All Show, out May 4 on El Camino.

This is the band that worked with Nina Gordon and Louise Post from Veruca Salt on their New Trick EP last year. For this new song, they’re working with Exene Cervenka of X.

Kelli Mayo told NPR, “The lyrics for this song came from a conversation we had backstage with Exene about the old game show Queen for a Day. The premise of the show was that women with tragic stories (sick children, dead husbands, poverty, etc) would compete against each other for applause from the audience. The winner would get a washing machine or whatever household prize they asked for and be crowned Queen for a Day. Months after this conversation Exene sent me lyrics in a text and we wrote the song around them. She’s singing on the second and third choruses too. We wanted the video to emulate the old show, but also look like it was directed by John Waters.”

Mission accomplished, I guess, although the drummer looks like he should be in Cheap Trick in the 80s instead of whatever mid-60s vibe the girls are shooting for. But whatever. Who cares? The song rocks.

Weird.