New Snail Mail video: Heat Wave

Video: Snail Mail – “Heat Wave”
Directed by Brandon Herman. From Lush, out June 8 on Matador.
Lindsey Jordan is a teenager from the suburbs of Baltimore who took guitar lessons from Mary Timony. And now she’s signed to Matador.
“Heat Wave” is my favorite kind of breakup song. The kind where the narrator bitterly wishes happiness on the person who broke her heart.
And I hope whoever it is
Holds their breath around you
Cause I know I did
Jordan is a badass guitar player and songwriter and — if this video can be taken as evidence — an equally badass hockey player as well. She says, “I hadn’t actually been on skates since I quit the high school team junior year, so immediately jumping into shooting this was equal parts difficult and super fun.” That’s awesome. Of course, her junior year was only a couple years ago; she graduated from high school in 2017. With a 4.1 GPA!
Snail Mail: bandcamp, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
Audio: Snail Mail – “Pristine”
From Lush, out June 8 on Matador.
Video: Snail Mail: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
September 15, 2017. Via NPR.
Snail Mail tour dates
May 15, 2018 London, UK Oslo Hackney
May 19, 2018 – May 20, 2018 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club
May 20, 2018 Manchester, UK Gullivers
May 21, 2018 Bristol, UK The Louisiana
May 23, 2018 Brussels, Belgium Botanique
May 24, 2018 Groningen, Netherlands VERA
May 26, 2018 – May 26, 2018 Amsterdam, Netherlands Unknown venue
May 27, 2018 Paris, France Villette Sonique
June 5, 2018 Portland, ME, US State Theatre
June 6, 2018 New Haven, CT, US College Street Music Hall
June 7, 2018 – June 10, 2018 Brooklyn, NY, US Northside Festival
June 7, 2018 Brooklyn, NY, US Music Hall of Williamsburg
June 9, 2018 Asbury Park, NJ, US Asbury Park Brewery
June 12, 2018 Washington, DC, US Black Cat
June 13, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA, US Cattivo
June 14, 2018 Toronto, ON, Canada Velvet Underground
June 15, 2018 Detroit, MI, US Deluxx Fluxx
June 16, 2018 Chicago, IL, US Subterranean
June 17, 2018 Minneapolis, MN, US First Avenue & 7th St Entry
June 18, 2018 Des Moines, IA, US Vaudeville Mews
June 20, 2018 Denver, CO, US Larimer Lounge
June 22, 2018 Boise, ID, US Funky Taco
June 23, 2018 Seattle, WA, US The Crocodile
June 24, 2018 Vancouver, BC, Canada Biltmore Cabaret
June 25, 2018 Portland, OR, US Holocene
June 27, 2018 Oakland, CA, US Starline Social Club
June 28, 2018 Visalia, CA, US The Cellar Door
June 29, 2018 Visalia, CA, US The Cellar Door
June 30, 2018 Los Angeles, CA, US Bootleg Theater
July 3, 2018 Scottsdale, AZ, US Pub Rock
July 6, 2018 Dallas, TX, US Three Links
July 7, 2018 Fayetteville, AR, US George’s Majestic Lounge
July 8, 2018 Nashville, TN, US High Watt
July 9, 2018 Atlanta, GA, US The Drunken Unicorn
July 10, 2018 Durham, NC, US The Pinhook
July 11, 2018 Richmond, VA, US Strange Matter
July 12, 2018 Baltimore, MD, US Parkway Theatre
July 13, 2018 Cambridge, MA, US The Sinclair
July 14, 2018 Philadelphia, PA, US Union Transfer
July 15, 2018 Cambridge, MA, US The Sinclair
July 16, 2018 Montreal, QC, Canada L’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle (L’Esco)
July 17, 2018 Burlington, VT, US ArtsRiot
July 24, 2018 Columbus, OH, US Ace of Cups
July 25, 2018 Louisville, KY, US Zanzabar
July 26, 2018 Bloomington, IN, US The Bishop
July 27, 2018 Grand Rapids, MI, US The Pyramid Scheme
July 29, 2018 Cleveland, OH, US Beachland Tavern