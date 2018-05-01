New Snail Mail video: Heat Wave

Video: Snail Mail – “Heat Wave”

Snail Mail – "Heat Wave" (Official Video)

Directed by Brandon Herman. From Lush, out June 8 on Matador.

Lindsey Jordan is a teenager from the suburbs of Baltimore who took guitar lessons from Mary Timony. And now she’s signed to Matador.

“Heat Wave” is my favorite kind of breakup song. The kind where the narrator bitterly wishes happiness on the person who broke her heart.

And I hope whoever it is

Holds their breath around you

Cause I know I did

Jordan is a badass guitar player and songwriter and — if this video can be taken as evidence — an equally badass hockey player as well. She says, “I hadn’t actually been on skates since I quit the high school team junior year, so immediately jumping into shooting this was equal parts difficult and super fun.” That’s awesome. Of course, her junior year was only a couple years ago; she graduated from high school in 2017. With a 4.1 GPA!

Audio: Snail Mail – “Pristine”

Snail Mail – "Pristine" (Official Lyric Video)

From Lush, out June 8 on Matador.

Video: Snail Mail: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

Snail Mail: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

September 15, 2017. Via NPR.

Snail Mail tour dates

May 15, 2018 London, UK Oslo Hackney

May 19, 2018 – May 20, 2018 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club

May 20, 2018 Manchester, UK Gullivers

May 21, 2018 Bristol, UK The Louisiana

May 23, 2018 Brussels, Belgium Botanique

May 24, 2018 Groningen, Netherlands VERA

May 26, 2018 – May 26, 2018 Amsterdam, Netherlands Unknown venue

May 27, 2018 Paris, France Villette Sonique

June 5, 2018 Portland, ME, US State Theatre

June 6, 2018 New Haven, CT, US College Street Music Hall

June 7, 2018 – June 10, 2018 Brooklyn, NY, US Northside Festival

June 7, 2018 Brooklyn, NY, US Music Hall of Williamsburg

June 9, 2018 Asbury Park, NJ, US Asbury Park Brewery

June 12, 2018 Washington, DC, US Black Cat

June 13, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA, US Cattivo

June 14, 2018 Toronto, ON, Canada Velvet Underground

June 15, 2018 Detroit, MI, US Deluxx Fluxx

June 16, 2018 Chicago, IL, US Subterranean

June 17, 2018 Minneapolis, MN, US First Avenue & 7th St Entry

June 18, 2018 Des Moines, IA, US Vaudeville Mews

June 20, 2018 Denver, CO, US Larimer Lounge

June 22, 2018 Boise, ID, US Funky Taco

June 23, 2018 Seattle, WA, US The Crocodile

June 24, 2018 Vancouver, BC, Canada Biltmore Cabaret

June 25, 2018 Portland, OR, US Holocene

June 27, 2018 Oakland, CA, US Starline Social Club

June 28, 2018 Visalia, CA, US The Cellar Door

June 29, 2018 Visalia, CA, US The Cellar Door

June 30, 2018 Los Angeles, CA, US Bootleg Theater

July 3, 2018 Scottsdale, AZ, US Pub Rock

July 6, 2018 Dallas, TX, US Three Links

July 7, 2018 Fayetteville, AR, US George’s Majestic Lounge

July 8, 2018 Nashville, TN, US High Watt

July 9, 2018 Atlanta, GA, US The Drunken Unicorn

July 10, 2018 Durham, NC, US The Pinhook

July 11, 2018 Richmond, VA, US Strange Matter

July 12, 2018 Baltimore, MD, US Parkway Theatre

July 13, 2018 Cambridge, MA, US The Sinclair

July 14, 2018 Philadelphia, PA, US Union Transfer

July 15, 2018 Cambridge, MA, US The Sinclair

July 16, 2018 Montreal, QC, Canada L’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle (L’Esco)

July 17, 2018 Burlington, VT, US ArtsRiot

July 24, 2018 Columbus, OH, US Ace of Cups

July 25, 2018 Louisville, KY, US Zanzabar

July 26, 2018 Bloomington, IN, US The Bishop

July 27, 2018 Grand Rapids, MI, US The Pyramid Scheme

July 29, 2018 Cleveland, OH, US Beachland Tavern