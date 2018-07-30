New Soccer Mommy video: Scorpio Rising

Video: Soccer Mommy – “Scorpio Rising”

Soccer Mommy – Scorpio Rising

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Jonny Look. From Clean, out now on Fat Possum.

Sophie Allison told Consequence of Sound that “Scorpio Rising” is “the climax of the record. It’s this huge moment where I realize that while I’ve been trying to be cool and detached, I’ve become attached — and now I’m about to lose everything because I’m pretending to be something I’m not.”

Now you want to start

With someone not so far

Oh she’s bubbly and sweet like a Coca-Cola

I watch from my drink as you look her over

I like the way this song starts out quiet and atmospheric for the first verse before she realizes that her relationship has fallen apart. And then it gets more and more loud and dissonant as she sees what she’s lost.

Soccer Mommy: bandcamp, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.