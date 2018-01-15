New Soccer Mommy video: Your Dog

Video: Soccer Mommy – “Your Dog”

Soccer Mommy – Your Dog (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Clean, out March 2 on Fat Possum.

So what are you supposed to do with your boyfriend’s corpse after you slit his throat? If you’re Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison, you drag him upstairs and Sharpie up his face and feel a little sad about the whole thing.

I don’t want to be your little pet

At the edge of every bed

You sleep in but you’re stretching out

Guess I’ll curl up on the couch

She says, “The song comes from a feeling of being paralyzed in a relationship to the point where you feel like you are a pawn in someone else’s world. The song and the video are meant to show someone breaking away and taking action, but at the same time, it’s only a quick burst of motivation. It’s a moment of strength amidst a long period of weakness.”

It’s a cool song and Allison has apparently been recording in her Nashville bedroom for ages, posting songs on Tumblr, Bandcamp, and Soundcloud. But now she’s signed to Fat Possum and recorded her new album with Gabe Wax (War On Drugs, Deerhunter). Living the dream!

Soccer Mommy: bandcamp, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.