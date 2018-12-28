New Speedy Ortiz video: I’m Blessed

Video: Speedy Ortiz – “I’m Blessed”
Speedy Ortiz – "I'm Blessed" (official music video)
Animation by: Hannah Darrah. From Twerp Verse, out April 27 on Carpark.
Speedy Ortiz opened up for Liz Phair this summer and you can hear why they were a good match when you listen to this song.
I’m blessed, I am a witch
And I float above everyone who would do harm on me
They crane their necks
They call me a bitch
For using my powers at a party
It’s a bummer that women still need to write songs about empowerment in 2018, but until the patriarchy is toppled I’m happy there are artists out there like Speedy Ortiz to tell it like it is.