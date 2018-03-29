New Speedy Ortiz video: Lean In When I Suffer

Video: Speedy Ortiz – “Lean In When I Suffer”
Direced by Ari Ratner. From Twerp Verse, out April 27 on Carpark.
“Another panic attack as I was browsing the stacks…”
This is a crunchy little jam with a fun video showcasing the best way to resolve depression: just choose to be happy!
Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis says:
“Lean In When I Suffer” is about that fun breed of “ally” who wears out their already exhausted friends by relying on us for excessive emotional labor. They want props for their wokeness, but don’t want to put in any actual work or divest themselves of power. They just taaaake uuuup spaaaace, and shut down when you try to talk them through their problematic tendencies. Because #selfcare? So you’re stuck in a toxic vampiric loop trying to maintain a relationship–Lean In AND Suffer, why don’t you! […]
Ultimately, playing angry rock songs is our favorite form of therapy.
(And also, real therapy. That shit works)
Video: Speedy Ortiz – “Lucky 88”
From Twerp Verse, out April 27 on Carpark.
