New Starcrawler video: Chicken Woman

Starcrawler – Chicken Woman

Directed by Gilbert Trejo. From Starcrawler, out now on Rough Trade Records.

The kids in Starcrawler still seem like a bunch of delinquent teenagers, and therein lies their charm. Who knows what they’re like in real life, but they clearly get a kick out of dabbling in the macabre.

Arrow de Wilde told Vulture that “Chicken Woman” is about “a Chinatown fixture who pushes her poultry in a shopping cart to the nearby slaughterhouse.”

The video, however, is a fun little homage to Charles Manson and how to have a good time on a desert ranch. Tar, feathers, chains, cages, dolls, and knives all play important roles.

Be careful out there when you’re picking up hitchhikers, gang!

