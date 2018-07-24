New Starcrawler video: Chicken Woman

Video: Starcrawler – “Chicken Woman”
Starcrawler – Chicken Woman
Directed by Gilbert Trejo. From Starcrawler, out now on Rough Trade Records.
The kids in Starcrawler still seem like a bunch of delinquent teenagers, and therein lies their charm. Who knows what they’re like in real life, but they clearly get a kick out of dabbling in the macabre.
Arrow de Wilde told Vulture that “Chicken Woman” is about “a Chinatown fixture who pushes her poultry in a shopping cart to the nearby slaughterhouse.”
The video, however, is a fun little homage to Charles Manson and how to have a good time on a desert ranch. Tar, feathers, chains, cages, dolls, and knives all play important roles.
Be careful out there when you’re picking up hitchhikers, gang!