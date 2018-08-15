New Stick Arounds Video: Get You Back

Video: Stick Arounds – “Get U Back”

Get U Back

Watch this video on YouTube

From Ways to Hang On, due this fall on GTG Records. The single is available for free download from bandcamp.

Goddamn, marionettes are creepy. There’s something about how they kinda hover in between childhood memories and nightmares that ensure they always leave you looking for your mom.

The Stick Arounds have cobbled together some old footage of these spooky bastards in support of the first single from their upcoming album, Ways To Hang On, due in October. Hearty midwestern rock with big guitar hooks and desperate lyrics. It’s a simple story and one best told in a sweaty, loud bar with beer soaked floors.

The Stick Arounds: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.