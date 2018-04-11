New Tracyanne and Danny video: Alabama

Video: Tracyanne & Danny – “Alabama”
From Tracyanne & Danny, out May 25 on Merge.
You’ll remember Tracyanne Campbell from Camera Obscura. Twelve years ago she sang, “Let’s Get Out Of This Country.” Assuming she was referring to her native Scotland, it looks like she finally made it out because now she’s singing about Alabama with Danny Coughlan from Crybaby.
It’s always kinda odd when foreigners try to introduce you to an obscure little country called the United States of America. U2’s Rattle and Hum probably ruined the idea for everybody. But this song is pretty, and I can never get enough pedal steel in my life.
Plus, Merge says “Alabama” is “a reflection on the life of her late friend and bandmate Carey Lander.” Lander died in 2015 from bone cancer.
Now nothing will be easy, nothing’s going to be as much fun
Cause I miss you by the night time, I miss you when the daytime’s begun
I couldn’t hope for a better soul
When I’m an old lady I’ll still miss you like crazy — oh!
It’s a lovely tribute.
Tracyanne and Danny: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
Audio: Tracyanne & Danny – “Home & Dry”
2018 Tour Dates
May 28 Bristol, UK – The Lantern, Colston Hall
May 29 London, UK – Oslo
May 31 Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s
Jun 13 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
Jun 14 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
Jun 15 Durham, NC – Motorco
Jun 16 Washington, DC – Union Stage
Jun 17 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
Jun 19 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
Jun 21 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
Jun 22 Montreal, QC – Le Ministère
Jun 23 Toronto, ON – Great Hall
Jun 24 Detroit, MI – El Club
Jun 25 Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
Jun 27 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall