New Tracyanne and Danny video: Alabama

You’ll remember Tracyanne Campbell from Camera Obscura. Twelve years ago she sang, “Let’s Get Out Of This Country.” Assuming she was referring to her native Scotland, it looks like she finally made it out because now she’s singing about Alabama with Danny Coughlan from Crybaby.

It’s always kinda odd when foreigners try to introduce you to an obscure little country called the United States of America. U2’s Rattle and Hum probably ruined the idea for everybody. But this song is pretty, and I can never get enough pedal steel in my life.

Plus, Merge says “Alabama” is “a reflection on the life of her late friend and bandmate Carey Lander.” Lander died in 2015 from bone cancer.

Now nothing will be easy, nothing’s going to be as much fun

Cause I miss you by the night time, I miss you when the daytime’s begun

I couldn’t hope for a better soul

When I’m an old lady I’ll still miss you like crazy — oh!

It’s a lovely tribute.

Tracyanne and Danny: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

