New Tracyanne and Danny video: Cellophane Girl

Video: Tracyanne & Danny – "Cellophane Girl"

Tracyanne & Danny – Cellophane Girl (Official Music Video)

From Tracyanne & Danny, out now on Merge Records.

Another globetrotting video from Tracyanne Campbell and Danny Coughlan, this one featuring lead vocals from Coughlan who says, “I worked in a plastics factory for a while in my teens, and there was a woman, I guess in her late twenties, who would turn up for her shift looking like a film star despite the hair net, white wellies, and love bites on her neck. We all had crushes on her and adored her. I guess it’s a fond look back at a simpler time of adolescent infatuations.”

