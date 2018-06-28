New Tracyanne and Danny video: It Can’t Be Love Unless It Hurts

Video: Tracyanne & Danny – “It Can’t Be Love Unless It Hurts”

Tracyanne & Danny – It Can't Be Love Unless It Hurts (Official Music Video)

Directed by Ed Dougherty. From Tracyanne & Danny, out now on Merge Records.

Spooky!

Director Ed Dougherty says, “One of my obsessions is The Amityville Horror. Most people don’t know it was proven to be a hoax, but it was, and the story of how they pulled it off is way more interesting to me than any haunted house story. We made this with a four-person crew in Scotland, with all of us wearing many hats, and three of us appearing in the video as actors.”

“It Can’t Be Love Unless It Hurts” is another pretty song and a funny video from Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell and her pal Danny Coughlan.

