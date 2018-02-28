New Tristen video: Partyin’ is Such Sweet Sorrow

Video: Tristen – “Partyin’ is Such Sweet Sorrow”

Tristen – Partyin' is Such Sweet Sorrow

From Sneaker Waves, out now on Modern Outsider Records.

Tristen’s Sneaker Waves was one of my favorite albums from last year, so I was surprised and disappointed that it didn’t even crack the top 100 of the Village Voice Pazz & Jop critics poll. No idea why she’s been overlooked critically and underrated, because her songs are great.

“Partyin’ is Such Sweet Sorrow” is a perfect example of that. It’s catchy folk-rock with smart lyrics. What’s not to love?

Saturnine queen

My heart is hollow

I just got in

My time is borrowed

Love me now

And I won’t remember tomorrow

Cause partyin’ is such sweet sorrow

It’s written from the perspective of a guy. Tristen writes, “For the video, I found a rugged, drunken lover boy with great hair, to lip sync my song while the voice was still mine. Because I’m thinking, I am a woman writing, singing as a male character about his relationship with women. How often does that happen?”

Not often enough!

If that “lover boy” didn’t actually get wasted while filming this video then the dude deserves an Oscar or an Emmy because it’s the most accurate depiction of drunken wobbliness I’ve ever seen on screen. And the bit at the end where he stumbles sideways across the street? Bellissimo! Bravo.

