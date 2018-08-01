New Waxahatchee video: Chapel of Pines

Video: Waxahatchee – “Chapel of Pines”
From the Great Thunder EP, out September 7 on Merge.
Waxahatchee’s “Silver” was one of the best songs of 2017. And now Katie Crutchfield is back with a stripped down acoustic collection recorded at Bon Iver’s studio in Wisconsin.
Crutchfield says the new stuff “is a complete 180 from the last record: super stripped-down, quiet, and with me performing solo, it’s a throwback to how I started. Overall, the EP is a warm, kind of vibey recording.”
Great Thunder was originally the name of Crutchfield’s project with former Swearin’ bassist Keith Spencer, and they released a couple of cassettes on Stupid Bag Records and then a double album on Salinas Records in 2013. The original Great Thunder recordings of all of the songs on the new EP (except “Slow You Down”) can be found on those releases, but only Groovy Kinda Love is currently available on streaming services.
Stream the Great Thunder versions of four of the songs from the new EP that were released on Groovy Kinda Love: Spotify and Apple Music.
Waxahatchee (solo) 2018 Tour Dates
Aug 4 Missoula, MT – Travelers’ Rest Festival
Sep 5 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
Sep 6 Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Fest
Sep 8 Washington, DC – Miracle Theatre
Sep 9 Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House
Sep 10 New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
Sep 12 Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol
Sep 13 Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House
Sep 14 Cleveland, OH – Survival Kit Gallery
Sep 15 Toronto, ON – Bloor Street United Church
Sep 16 Grand Rapids, MI – Wealthy Theatre
Sep 17–22 Lincoln, NE – Lincoln Calling
Sep 18 Madison, WI – Mineral Point Opera House
Sep 21 Lawrence, KS – The White Schoolhouse
Sep 28 Philadelphia, PA – Philly Music Fest @ World Cafe Live
Sep 29 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Sep 30 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Oct 2 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Oct 3 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
Oct 5 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Oct 6 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
Oct 8 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Oct 9 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Oct 10 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Oct 11 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Oct 12 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Oct 17 Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre
Oct 21 Boston, MA – House of Blues
Oct 23 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Oct 25 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Oct 27 Austin, TX – Stubb’s
Nov 17 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre