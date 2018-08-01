New Waxahatchee video: Chapel of Pines

Video: Waxahatchee – “Chapel of Pines”

Waxahatchee – Chapel of Pines (Official Music Video)

From the Great Thunder EP, out September 7 on Merge.

Waxahatchee’s “Silver” was one of the best songs of 2017. And now Katie Crutchfield is back with a stripped down acoustic collection recorded at Bon Iver’s studio in Wisconsin.

Crutchfield says the new stuff “is a complete 180 from the last record: super stripped-down, quiet, and with me performing solo, it’s a throwback to how I started. Overall, the EP is a warm, kind of vibey recording.”

Great Thunder was originally the name of Crutchfield’s project with former Swearin’ bassist Keith Spencer, and they released a couple of cassettes on Stupid Bag Records and then a double album on Salinas Records in 2013. The original Great Thunder recordings of all of the songs on the new EP (except “Slow You Down”) can be found on those releases, but only Groovy Kinda Love is currently available on streaming services.

Waxahatchee: web, twitter, amazon, wiki.

Stream the Great Thunder versions of four of the songs from the new EP that were released on Groovy Kinda Love: Spotify and Apple Music.

Waxahatchee (solo) 2018 Tour Dates

Aug 4 Missoula, MT – Travelers’ Rest Festival

Sep 5 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

Sep 6 Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Fest

Sep 8 Washington, DC – Miracle Theatre

Sep 9 Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House

Sep 10 New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

Sep 12 Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol

Sep 13 Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

Sep 14 Cleveland, OH – Survival Kit Gallery

Sep 15 Toronto, ON – Bloor Street United Church

Sep 16 Grand Rapids, MI – Wealthy Theatre

Sep 17–22 Lincoln, NE – Lincoln Calling

Sep 18 Madison, WI – Mineral Point Opera House

Sep 21 Lawrence, KS – The White Schoolhouse

Sep 28 Philadelphia, PA – Philly Music Fest @ World Cafe Live

Sep 29 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Sep 30 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Oct 2 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Oct 3 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Oct 5 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Oct 6 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

Oct 8 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Oct 9 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Oct 10 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Oct 11 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Oct 12 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Oct 17 Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

Oct 21 Boston, MA – House of Blues

Oct 23 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Oct 25 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Oct 27 Austin, TX – Stubb’s

Nov 17 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre