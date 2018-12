Video: William Shatner – “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” (ft. Billy Gibbons)

William Shatner "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer feat. Billy Gibbons (Official)

From Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album, out now on Cleopatra.

Yep. You’re welcome. It’s hard enough to fall asleep the night before Christmas without Captain Kirk plaguing your nightmares. Sweet dreams!

William Shatner: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.