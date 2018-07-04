Number One Records: I Like It

Video: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It [Official Music Video]

Directed by Eif Rivera. From Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, out now on Atlantic.

“I Like It” is the first fun number one since Camila Cabello’s “Havana” back in January. (I guess “Nice For What” was upbeat, but Drake is so whiny that I can’t consider him fun.)

Cardi just makes you happy.

They call me Cardi Bardi, banging body

Spicy mami, hot tamale

Hotter than a Somali, fur coat, Ferrari

Hop out the stu’, jump in the coupe

Big Dipper on top of the roof

That’s fun!

Plus she samples “I Like It Like That” by Bronx boogaloo pianist Pete Rodriguez, so it’s got that funky 1967 Latin hook. I don’t know anything about Bad Bunny and J Balvin but all my favorite pop hits since we’ve been doing this series have had some Latino flavor, so I welcome and encourage our neighbors to the south to take over our pop charts entirely.

“I Like It” sold 44,000 downloads and had 37.5 million U.S. streams in the week ending June 28, and 80 million in radio audience in the week ending July 1.

* * *

Audio: Pete Rodriguez – “I Like It Like That”

Pete Rodriguez – I Like It Like That

From I Like It Like That (A Mi Me Gusta Asi), (Alegre, 1967).

* * *

