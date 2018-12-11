Number One Records: Sicko Mode

Video: Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” (ft. Drake)

Travis Scott – SICKO MODE ft. Drake

From Astroworld, out now on Epic.

Oops, this is kind of old news since this song has already been replaced at No. 1 by Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” but we missed it last week.

Travis Scott scored his first number one record with “Sicko Mode” which had 37.2 million U.S. streams and 24,000 downloads sold in the week ending Nov. 29, and 65.1 million in all-format airplay audience in the week ending Dec. 2.

A remix by Skrillex might have pushed it over the top, but who knows? Billboard lumps all versions together in its chart formulations.

It’s a weird song. 5+ minutes long with a bunch of unrelated sections. And of course it features Drake. Because no commercially aspirational rapper can hope to achieve mainstream success without the help of the Canadian Champagne Papi. (Unless you’re Cardi B. Which you’re not.)

So weird it only stayed in the top spot of the pop chart for one week before that coveted position was reclaimed by Frankie Grande‘s little sister.

Travis Scott: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

* * *

