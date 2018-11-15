Number One Records: Thank U, Next

Lyric Video: Ariana Grande – “Thank U, Next”

Ariana Grande – thank u, next (lyric video)

Directed by Chris Shelley. Single out now on Republic/UMG.

Ariana Grande’s breakup jam debuted at #1 on the Hot 100 with 55.5 million U.S. streams and 81,000 downloads sold in the week ending Nov. 8 and 11.3 million in all-format radio audience in the week ending Nov. 11.

In the Hot 100’s sixty-year history, only 31 other songs had debuted at #1. It had never happened at all until 1995 when Billboard changed its calculation.

Not sure if anybody’s noticed but Ariana Grande has a really grating, terrible, nasal voice. It’s painful to listen to. But at least she’s not unwilling to kiss and tell and to name names, which makes the song far more entertaining than it would be had she opted to be coy.

Thought I’d end up with Sean but he wasn’t a match

Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh

Even almost got married and for Pete, I’m so thankful

Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm ’cause he was an angel

If you don’t follow TMZ you might not catch that she’s explicitly referring to rapper Big Sean, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez, SNL goofball Pete Davidson, and dead rapper Mac Miller. Tabloid gossip drama reaches #1! What a time to be alive.

* * *

