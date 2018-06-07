Old Quasar Wut-Wut video: Wünderbra

Video: Quasar Wut-Wut – “Wünderbra”

Quasar Wut-Wut – Wünderbra (Official)

From Jalopy (self-released, 1998).

Ahead of the upcoming release of their new album, Digesting Mirror, Quasar Wut-Wut is “rolling out a few confections old and new.”

The band says, “This is a remastered HD version of our first music video off the 1998 stone-cold classic Jalopy. That album is so good you might want to skip over listening to it and just take our word for it. But the video is HOT. […] We think the video still holds up really well and it’s fun to compare to our new video for ‘Jezebel’s Arm’ so you can understand the devastating effects of aging on the human body and mind.”

Quasar frontman Matt Schwarz and bassist Jordan Frank made it while attending film school in Michigan twenty years ago with friends Russ Merkow, Winston Stromberg, and Craig Silverstein. “They blew off other classes to make this and nearly failed out, so we hope you’re happy.”

We are.

The band has promised us that Digesting Mirror will come out this summer. Let’s hold them to it!

