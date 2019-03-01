50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 28

Rolling Stone issue #28 had a cover date of March 1, 1969. 32 pages. 35 cents. Cover photo of Kenji “Julie” Sawada of the Japanese band Julie and the Tigers.

Features: “Japanese Rock” by Max E. Lash; “The Hollywood Hillbillies: What’s Old Is New” by Jerry Hopkins; “Antonioni” by Gene Youngblood; “Van Morrison” by Greil Marcus; “Holiday in Germany” by Richard Brautigan.

News: “Rev. Robert Wilkins: A Song Confusion on Stones Album” by Tony Glover; “Joe Cocker: ‘U.S.’s Only Culture is Black'” by Ritchie Yorke; “Rock Dominates ’68 Golden LPs”; “Columbia’s Bid Bags Johnny Winter”; “A Dictatorship Clamps Down”; “Tiny Tim’s Triumphant Two-Week Tour”; “Jack Bruce and His Friends LP”; “Beck, Tull, Others At Newport Festival”; “Genitalia Slips Quietly Under the Counter” by Jerry Hopkins; “Hairdresser Jailed-Fake Aretha Show”; “New Cohen LP; ‘Songs from a Room'”; “Phil Spector Recording New LP; Releasing Old LP”; “Electric Circus’ ‘2001’ Renovation”; “Church Resurrects Trips Festival”; “A True-Life Pop Marriage”; “A Tough Month To be a Head.” And Random Notes on Ravi Shankar, Aretha Franklin, Eric Clapton, Donovan, Elvis Presley, Cass Elliott, the Monkees, and Patty Page.

Columns: Perspectives by Ralph J. Gleason (“Songs Would Do More than Books”); Visuals by Thomas Albright (“Zap Snatch & Crumb”); Books by Steve Russell (on The World of Rock by John Gabree, The Beatles Book by Edward E. Davis, and Rock and Other Four Letter Words by J. Merks).

Full-page ads: Song Cycle by Van Dyke Parks on Warner Bros; Donovan’s Greatest Hits on Epic; Led Zeppelin on Atlantic; Wee Tam and The Big Huge by the Incredible String Band on Elektra; The Pentangle on Reprise.

More ads: The Live Adventures of Mike Bloomfield and Al Kooper on Columbia; Limelight Records; Smooth Ball by T.I.M.E. on Liberty; Rolling Stone Book (a bound volume of the first 15 issues for $9); Terry Riley in C on Columbia; Come On, React by the Fireballs on Atco; The Roots Of America’s Music on Arhoolie; Autumn by Don Ellis on Columbia; Wings of Man by Danny McCulloch on Capitol.

Reviews: Two Virgins by John Lennon and Yoko Ono (by Jonathan Cott); Wonderwall by George Harrison (by Tony Glover); Blood, Sweat and Tears (by Jon Landau); Bayou Country by Creedence Clearwater Revival (by Ray Rezos); Soul ’69 by Aretha Franklin (by Stanley Booth); Cold Wind Blues by Colwell-Winnfeld Blues Band/Cut You Loose by James Cotton (by Pete Welding); The Insect Trust (by Ed Ward); Lucky Thirteen by Bert Jansch (by Gary Von Tersch); Mama Tried by Merle Haggard (by Andy Wickham).

Poetry: “2 by Saroyan” by Aram Saroyan.

Subscription offer: New subscribers could get a free copy of Jefferson Airplane’s Bless Its Pointed Head (with 50 cents for shipping and handling). $6 for 26 issues; $10 for 52.

Previously: Issue 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27.