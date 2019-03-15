50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 29

Rolling Stone issue #29 had a cover date of March 15, 1969. 32 pages. 35 cents. Cover photo of Janis Joplin by Baron Wolman.

Features: “Bob Dylan: ‘I Can’t Remember Where They Come From'” by Jann Wenner; “Janis: The Judy Garland of Rock and Roll?” by Paul Nelson; “Roller Derby: Nobody Loves Us But The Fans” by John Grissim, Jr.; “The Incredible String Band” by Michael March; “The Fool” by J.M. Rose; “Flatt & Scruggs” by David Gancher; “Forgiven” by Richard Brautigan.

News: “Lloyd and Cotton, Heat Take Fall”; “John and Yoko Slapped Hard”; “L.U.V. Movement Hits the Campus”; “Students Get Naked With Playboy”; “Two LA Stations’ History of Pop”; “Beck Fires Two, Delays Tour”; “COME Opens With All-Star Staff”; “Wanted: Hip Cops”; “James Bond + Monkees = Tomorrow”; “KMPX & KSAN Fire Three Jocks”; “Melanie’s Got A Last Name”; “EYE Trouble Plagues Hearst”; “Meher Baba Dies; Silent 43 Years”; “Gabby Hayes Is Dead at 83.”

Columns: “Books” by H.C. Garwicker (on High Priest and The Politics of Ecstasy by Timothy Leary).

Full-page ads: Under the Jasmin Tree by Modern Jazz Quartet and James Taylor on Apple Records; Song Cycle by Van Dyke Parks on Warner Bros; Sunn amplifiers; Who Knows Where the Time Goes by Judy Collins on Elektra; The Pentangle on Reprise; The Heavy Sound of 69 Are on Atlantic-Atco (two-page);

More ads: The Natch’l Blues by Taj Majal on Columbia; A Tribute to Little Walter by George Smith on World Pacific; Wings of Man by Danny McCulloch on Capitol; West by Bridges on Epic; Blood Sweat and Tears on Columbia; Outrageous by Kim Fowley on Imperial; The Beginning of British Blues on Immediate; Rock Blues on London Records; Gretsch Drums.

Reviews: Autumn by the Don Ellis Band/The Worm by Jimmy McGriff/Count’s Rock Band by Steve Marcus (by John Burks); Led Zeppelin (by John Mendelsohn); Hawks and Doves by Passing Clouds/The Good Rats (by Alec Dubro); Sweet Child by The Pentangle (by Gary Von Tersch); The Family That Plays Together by Spirit (by Barret Hansen); Born to Be by Melanie/The Marble Index by Nico (by Anne Marie Micklo) Shake! by The Siegel-Schwall Band (by Pete Welding).

Poetry: “Night Was a Better Blanket” by Lotti Golden; “If Lost Return to 1929” by John Urban.

Subscription offer: New subscribers could get a free copy of Jefferson Airplane’s Bless Its Pointed Head (with 50 cents for shipping and handling). $6 for 26 issues; $10 for 52.

Previously: Issue 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28.