Shorties

50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 32

Leave a comment

Rolling Stone issue #32 had a cover date of May 2, 1969. 32 pages. 35 cents. Cover photo of Stevie Winwood by David Dalton.

Features: “Vacationing in Palm Springs: A Real Lark” by Jerry Hopkins; “Traffic” by David Dalton; “Traffic Interview” by Jonathan Cott; “Johnny Winter Fiasco Goes On” by Paul Nelson; “Moog Synthesizers” by Edmund O. Ward.

News: Beatles: No Discernible Pattern; Aretha Heads Up Soul Bowl ’69; Has Graham Lost His Mountain?; Tom Donahue Departs KSAN; Mamas &amp’ Papas’ Brand-New Bag; Beach Boys Sue Capitol Records; The Dear John Letters; New York Pot; Electric Factory Ordered Shut; Memphis to Host Blues Festival; Morrison Hands Himself Over; Cl’pt’n-W’w’d-B’k’r Coming to Town; Random Notes on John and Yoko, Salvador Dali, Jefferson Airplane, Bob Dylan, and Van Dyke Parks.

Columns: “Perspectives” by Ralph J. Gleason (“Let’s Spread the Goodies Around”); “Visuals” by Thomas Albright (“Peter M. Bond”).

Full-page ads: Albert King’s Years Gone By on Stax; Dr. Byrds and Mr. Hyde on Columbia; Sea Train on A&M; Running, Jumping, Standing Still by “Spider” John Koerner and Willie Murphy on Elektra; “I am a Subway” (Capitol); Freedom Suite by the Rascals on Atlantic.

More ads: Johnny Winter on Columbia; Cotton in Your Ears by James Cotton Blues Band on Verve; Moby Grape ’69 on Columbia; Loosen Up Naturally by the Sons of Champlin on Capitol; Leonda and Anna Black on Epic; Mystic Number National Bank and Moog: The Electric Eclectics of Dick Hyman on ABC; SRC Milestones on Capitol; Elektro-Hankmonix Power Booster; Blues Outlaw by Paul Williams on Dutton; SRC Milestones on Capitol (again); Rod McKuen/Gentle Soul/Mr. and Mrs. Garvey/Grass Menagerie on Epic; I Put a Spell on You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins on Epic.

Reviews: Glad I’m in the Band, Lonnie Mack (by Alec Dubro); Happy Trails, Quicksilver Messenger Service (by Greil Marcus); Lothar and the Hand People (by Lenny Kaye); The Illinois Speed Press/Black Pearl (by Lester Bangs); Hand Sown…Home Grown, Linda Rondstadt (by Jack Egan and Arthur Schmidt); She Still Comes Around (To Love What’s Left of Me), Jerry Lee Lewis (by Andy Boehm); The Big Huge/Wee Tam, The Incredible String Band (by Danny Nooger).

Poems: “Sunglasses” by Tom Clark; “Not the Way” by Richard Brautigan; “Things to Do” by Lewis MacAdams.

Subscription offer: New subscribers could get a free copy of Accept No Substitute by the Original Delaney and Bonnie (with 50 cents for shipping and handling). $6 for 26 issues; $10 for 52.

Previously: Issue 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.

Leave a Reply