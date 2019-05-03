50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 32

Rolling Stone issue #32 had a cover date of May 2, 1969. 32 pages. 35 cents. Cover photo of Stevie Winwood by David Dalton.

Features: “Vacationing in Palm Springs: A Real Lark” by Jerry Hopkins; “Traffic” by David Dalton; “Traffic Interview” by Jonathan Cott; “Johnny Winter Fiasco Goes On” by Paul Nelson; “Moog Synthesizers” by Edmund O. Ward.

News: Beatles: No Discernible Pattern; Aretha Heads Up Soul Bowl ’69; Has Graham Lost His Mountain?; Tom Donahue Departs KSAN; Mamas &’ Papas’ Brand-New Bag; Beach Boys Sue Capitol Records; The Dear John Letters; New York Pot; Electric Factory Ordered Shut; Memphis to Host Blues Festival; Morrison Hands Himself Over; Cl’pt’n-W’w’d-B’k’r Coming to Town; Random Notes on John and Yoko, Salvador Dali, Jefferson Airplane, Bob Dylan, and Van Dyke Parks.

Columns: “Perspectives” by Ralph J. Gleason (“Let’s Spread the Goodies Around”); “Visuals” by Thomas Albright (“Peter M. Bond”).

Full-page ads: Albert King’s Years Gone By on Stax; Dr. Byrds and Mr. Hyde on Columbia; Sea Train on A&M; Running, Jumping, Standing Still by “Spider” John Koerner and Willie Murphy on Elektra; “I am a Subway” (Capitol); Freedom Suite by the Rascals on Atlantic.

More ads: Johnny Winter on Columbia; Cotton in Your Ears by James Cotton Blues Band on Verve; Moby Grape ’69 on Columbia; Loosen Up Naturally by the Sons of Champlin on Capitol; Leonda and Anna Black on Epic; Mystic Number National Bank and Moog: The Electric Eclectics of Dick Hyman on ABC; SRC Milestones on Capitol; Elektro-Hankmonix Power Booster; Blues Outlaw by Paul Williams on Dutton; SRC Milestones on Capitol (again); Rod McKuen/Gentle Soul/Mr. and Mrs. Garvey/Grass Menagerie on Epic; I Put a Spell on You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins on Epic.

Reviews: Glad I’m in the Band, Lonnie Mack (by Alec Dubro); Happy Trails, Quicksilver Messenger Service (by Greil Marcus); Lothar and the Hand People (by Lenny Kaye); The Illinois Speed Press/Black Pearl (by Lester Bangs); Hand Sown…Home Grown, Linda Rondstadt (by Jack Egan and Arthur Schmidt); She Still Comes Around (To Love What’s Left of Me), Jerry Lee Lewis (by Andy Boehm); The Big Huge/Wee Tam, The Incredible String Band (by Danny Nooger).

Poems: “Sunglasses” by Tom Clark; “Not the Way” by Richard Brautigan; “Things to Do” by Lewis MacAdams.

Subscription offer: New subscribers could get a free copy of Accept No Substitute by the Original Delaney and Bonnie (with 50 cents for shipping and handling). $6 for 26 issues; $10 for 52.

