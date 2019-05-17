50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 33

Rolling Stone issue #33 had a cover date of May 17, 1969. 40 pages (20 pages with a seemingly unnecessary 20 page “insert”). 35 cents. Cover photo of Joni Mitchell by Baron Wolman.

Features: “Jackie Gleason is Really a Great Man” by John Burks; “The Band” by Ralph J. Gleason; “The Swan Song of Folk Music” by Happy Traum; “Joni Mitchell”; “Judy Collins” by Jim Bickhart; “Berkeley Drives Demons from the Churches” by Charles Perry; “Larry Coryell” by Philip Elwood; “Fuzz Against Junk: The Saga of the Narcotics Brigade” by Akbar Del Piombo; “Oh Happy Day: A Pop Godsend” by Ben Fong-Torres.

News: “Elektra Records Kicks Out MC5” by Paul Nelson; Mother Shot Down In Houston, Texas; Flatt Files Suit Against Scruggs; Mud Removed From Sky River; Hendrix’ One-Year Retirement Plan; “Outside Agitators Prop Up L.A.” by Jerry Hopkins; Southside Fuzz Volunteer for Duty; “Nicky Hopkins – Session Man” by Paul Nelson; “A Complete Movie Of Germany And Japan” by Richard Brautigan; LPs Outpace Singles In Great Britain; “Freaks Move to Take Over City” by Elizabeth Campbell; John Lennon: Ineligible Alien; Fertilizer Freddy & Flip Cartridge; “Monterey Pop: A Festive Film” by Adele Novelli. And Random Notes.

Columns: “Books” by John Grissim, Jr. on Planet News by Allen Ginsburg (City Lights); “Astrology” by Ambrose Hollingsworth.

Full-page ads: James Taylor on Apple; Black Pearl on Atlantic; Womb on Dot; The Incredible String Band on Elektra; Hedge and Donna 2; two-page “Goodbye California” centerfold poster; The Dynamic Clarence Carter on Atlantic; The Beatles “Get Back” single on Apple; Sunn amplifiers.

More ads: Rolling Stone Book – Volume 2; The Illinois Speed Press on Columbia; Songs from a Room by Leonard Cohen on Columbia; Loosen Up Naturally by the Sons of Champlin on Capitol; Man on Columbia; Terry Reid and Kak on Epic; Aorta on Columbia; Imperial Digs Underground; The Electric Circus; Eldridge Cleaver on Random House.

Reviews: The Gilded Palace of Sin, The Flying Burrito Bros. (by Stanley Booth); River Deep-Mountain High/Outta Season, Ike and Tina Turner (by Greil Marcus); Songs from a Room, Leonard Cohen (by Alec Dubro); The Natch’l Blues, Taj Mahal (by Ed Ward); Time Peace, The Rascals (by Jim Miller); Postcard, Mary Hopkin (by John Mendelsohn); The Velvet Underground, Velvet Underground (by Lester Bangs); Ornette at 12, Ornette Coleman (by Langdon Winner); Mendocino, The Sir Douglas Quintet (by Ed Ward).

Poems: “I’m on an Island” by Tom Clark; “Hitching” by Tom Clark.

Subscription offer: New subscribers could get a free copy of Accept No Substitute by the Original Delaney and Bonnie (with 50 cents for shipping and handling). $6 for 26 issues; $10 for 52.

