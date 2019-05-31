50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 34

Rolling Stone issue #34 had a cover date of May 31, 1969. 40 page. 35 cents. Cover photo of Jimi Hendrix by Franz Maier.

Features: “Cash and Dylan Tape TV Number in Nashville” by Patrick Thomas; “Muddy Waters Week in Chicago” by Don DeMicheal; “Johnny Cash At San Quentin” by Ralph J. Gleason; “Delaney & Bonnie” by Jerry Hopkins; “Festival in Black” by John Burks; “Fuzz Against Junk: The Saga of the Narcotics Brigade, Installment Two” by Akbar Del Piombo.

News: “Janis and London Come Together” by Jonathan Cott and David Dalton; “A Decency Rally Fans the Flames”; “An Unpleasantness At Venice”; “Hendrix Busted In Toronto” by Ritchie Yorke and Ben Fong-Torres; “The Ballad of John & Yoko”; “Free Music”; “Ash Grove in Ashes After $40,000 Fire”; “Magical Mystery Non-Benefit”; “Fuzz Against Junk” by Akbar Del Piombo. And Random Notes.

Full-page ads: Johnny Winter on Columbia; With a Little Help from My Friends by Joe Cocker on A&M; Mourning in the Morning by Otis Rush on Cotillion; Songbook on Warners/Reprise; The Incredible String Band on Elektra; Stand! by Sly & the Family Stone on Epic; Hair original London cast recording on Atco; Denver Pop Festival; Acoustic amplifiers.

More ads: Chicago Transit Authority on Columbia; Evergreen Blueshoes on Amos; A Salty Dog by Procol Harum on A&M; The Electric Circus; Pidgeon on Decca; Filles de Kilimanjaro by Miles Davis on Columbia; Black Pearl on Ampex; Rehearsals for Retirement by Phil Ochs on A&M; Pidgeon on Decca; Family Entertainment by Family on Reprise; Rolling Stone Book – Volume II; The Carolyn Hester Coalition on Metromedia; Big Rock Pow Wow; Fields on Uni; “Somethin’ Else”; Pidgeon on Decca.

Reviews: Bobby Bland (by Hollie West); Nashville Skyline, Bob Dylan (by Paul Nelson); Roots, The Everly Brothers (by Ed Ward); Mourning in the Morning, Otis Rush (by Pete Welding); 133 Authentic Sound Effects (by Steve Consenso); Uncle Meat, The Mothers (by Alec Dubro); Babylon, Dr. John (by David Gancher); A Salty Dog, Procol Harum (by John Mendelsohn).

Fiction: “A Long Time Ago People Decided to Live in America” by Richard Brautigan.

Subscription offer: Subscribers could get a free copy of Tommy by the Who “with a $10 two-year subscription [52 issues] or a regular subscription and one gift subscription [$12]; or, if you are already a subscriber, two gift subscriptions [$12].” Plus 50 cents shipping. Complicated!

Previously: Issue 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33.