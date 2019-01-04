Introducing the Midnight Caller Sound Magazine

I like sound collages. I always have. Well, at least since I got my own copy of the White Album and listened through “Revolution 9” with more than a little bit of excited fear. Not to be too artsy-fartsy about it but there is something fascinating with the deconstruction/reconstruction of sound when you change the context in which it was originally created. Suddenly, the innocuous turns ominous.

I originally started the Midnight Caller sound magazine as a creative way to promote my band Daystar. Maybe it’s because we’ve been running GLONO for almost two decades and I am just numb to press releases, but the idea of typing up our influences and recording process just felt so torturous. So instead, I created a sound collage at the prompting of our bassist Kelly Simmons. And I love it. I love the process of creating these broadcasts and the weird twists that come out of it. So now it’s more. This is what the inside of my head sounds like, and you’re welcome to it.

The first three episodes are live now and available via Soundcloud and iTunes with more to come.

Daystar: web, fb.