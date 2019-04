Video: A.A. Bondy – “Killers 3”

From Enderness, due May 10 on Fat Possum.

Shit, another dude in a mask. This time we have a sad sack masked man sitting in a tub, sometimes with sparkles, sometimes with frame-in-frame videos of twerking booties and yawning lions. Go figure.

I reviewed Bondy’s live show in Portland a decade ago. I’m glad he’s still chugging along, but hope the road hasn’t beaten the creativity out of him. Cool song, dumb video.

A.A. Bondy: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.