New Alex Lahey video: Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself

Video: Alex Lahey – “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself”
Directed by Callum Preston. From The Best Of Luck Club, out May 17 on Dead Oceans.
Australian Alex Lahey writes smart pop songs and makes funny videos. And in the first single from her new album, she’s got an important message for all the overachievers out there.
You haven’t had a day off in weeks
Your voice is shaking when you speak
It might not be my place to help
But don’t be so hard on yourself
Self-care, people. When things get stressful it’s more important than ever to find a way to take it easy. Even if that includes whipping out a ripping sax solo!