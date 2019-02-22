New Alex Lahey video: Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself

Video: Alex Lahey – “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself”

Alex Lahey – Don't Be so Hard on Yourself

Directed by Callum Preston. From The Best Of Luck Club, out May 17 on Dead Oceans.

Australian Alex Lahey writes smart pop songs and makes funny videos. And in the first single from her new album, she’s got an important message for all the overachievers out there.

You haven’t had a day off in weeks

Your voice is shaking when you speak

It might not be my place to help

But don’t be so hard on yourself

Self-care, people. When things get stressful it’s more important than ever to find a way to take it easy. Even if that includes whipping out a ripping sax solo!

Alex Lahey: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.