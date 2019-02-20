New Andrew Bird video: Sisyphus

Video: Andrew Bird – “Sisyphus”

Andrew Bird – "Sisyphus" (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin. From My Finest Work Yet, out March 22 on Loma Vista.

You know the story of Sisyphus: the Greek king condemned to to roll a big boulder up a mountain for eternity. As soon as he gets close to the top, it rolls back down.

Sound familiar? Sounds a lot like the whole goddamn world in 2019, doesn’t it? Feels like we’re all doomed to repeat the same mindless bullshit over and over, and the moment it seems like things might be getting better, we gotta start all over again.

Hopeful people say that the arc of the moral universe is long, and it bends toward justice.

Whatever gets you through the night, but it’s getting harder and harder to believe it.

History forgets the moderates

For those who sit

Recalcitrant and taciturn

You know I’d rather turn and burn than scale this edifice

Bird says the song “is about being addicted to your own suffering and the moral consequences of letting the rock roll.”

Keep pushing, people. It’s all we can do I guess.

Andrew Bird: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.