New Angie McMahon video: Pasta

Video: Angie McMahon – “Pasta”

Pasta (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Ben McNamara. From Salt, coming this later year. “A Couple of Songs” single out now on Dualtone.

Angie McMahon sings, “I’ve been lost for a while and I’m feeling tired” and sums up the overall sentiment of the past couple of years of living in an increasingly disappointing world.

But the video prove’s there’s hope! The answer, my friends, is wagging its tail in the alley. Nothing can make you feel less blue than the love of a dog. And Angie McMahon’s backyard air guitar concert for the neighborhood pooches will make everybody feel better.

She says, “This one’s about feeling really tired, trying anyway, and wanting to rock out like Springsteen. I wrote it after eating a whole lasagna.”

Right on!

And I spend so much time eating pasta

Although I’m probably allergic

And other people seem to move so much faster

Only an Australian can rhyme “pasta” with “faster.”

And of course I’m a sucker for any video featuring a wiener dog.

Angie McMahon: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Via cos.

Video: Angie McMahon – “Keeping Time”

Keeping Time (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Salt, coming this later year. “A Couple of Songs” single out now on Dualtone.

“This is a rock song that I wrote about wishing I could write a rock song. I played this guitar riff over and over until I felt like it would bulldoze my laziness and my bad habits. It’s a love song to self-discipline.”

Via triplej.