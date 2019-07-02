New Belle and Sebastian video: Sister Buddha

Video: Belle and Sebastian – “Sister Buddha”

Belle and Sebastian – "Sister Buddha" (Official Music Video)

From Days of the Bagnold Summer, due September 13 on Matador.

It’s always uplifting to hear a new Belle and Sebastian song. And “Sister Buddha” is no exception.

And if God won’t show Her face

Fall upon your loving soul’s embrace

And I’ll send you all the love that I can find

Days Of The Bagnold Summer is the soundtrack album to an upcoming filmed directed by Simon Bird. It’s based on a graphic novel by Joff Winterhart and features eleven new Belle and Sebastian songs, plus two re-recordings of oldies. The movie is set for release in 2020 but the soundtrack will be out in September.

Belle and Sebastian: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Tracklisting:

1. Sister Buddha (Intro)

2. I Know Where The Summer Goes

3. Did The Day Go Just Like You Wanted?

4. Jill Pole

5. I’ll Keep It Inside

6. Safety Valve

7. The Colour’s Gonna Run

8. Another Day, Another Night

9. Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying

10. Wait And See What The Day Holds

11. Sister Buddha

12. This Letter

13. We Were Never Glorious

Tour Dates:

July 2, Sheffield, Leadmill, UK*

July 3, Albert Hall, Manchester, UK*

July 4, O2 Academy, Oxford, UK*

July 10, Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY **

July 11, Sprint Pavilion, Charlottesville, VA #

July 12, Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA #

July 13, House of Blues, Boston, MA #

July 15, M Telus, Montreal, QC %

July 16, Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON %

July 18, The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall, Pittsburgh, PA %

July 19, House of Blues, Cleveland, OH %

July 20, Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago, IL

July 21, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI %

July 23, Weesner Family Amphitheater at the Minnesota Zoo, Minneapolis, MN %

July 25, Calgary Folk Music Festival, Calgary, AB

August 8-12, The Boaty Weekender, Barcelona – Cagliari

Nov 1, Pitchfork Music Festival, Paris, France

Nov 2, Le Krakatoa, Mérignac, France

Nov 3, Le Bikini, Toulouse, France

Nov 4, Baluarte, Pamplona, Spain

Nov 6, Aula Magna, Lisbon, Portugal

Nov 8, Primavera Weekender, Benidorm Spain

*with support from Westerman

**with support from Barrie

#with support from Ex Hex

%with support from Men I Trust