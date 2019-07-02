New Belle and Sebastian video: Sister Buddha

Video: Belle and Sebastian – “Sister Buddha”
From Days of the Bagnold Summer, due September 13 on Matador.
It’s always uplifting to hear a new Belle and Sebastian song. And “Sister Buddha” is no exception.
And if God won’t show Her face
Fall upon your loving soul’s embrace
And I’ll send you all the love that I can find
Days Of The Bagnold Summer is the soundtrack album to an upcoming filmed directed by Simon Bird. It’s based on a graphic novel by Joff Winterhart and features eleven new Belle and Sebastian songs, plus two re-recordings of oldies. The movie is set for release in 2020 but the soundtrack will be out in September.
Tracklisting:
1. Sister Buddha (Intro)
2. I Know Where The Summer Goes
3. Did The Day Go Just Like You Wanted?
4. Jill Pole
5. I’ll Keep It Inside
6. Safety Valve
7. The Colour’s Gonna Run
8. Another Day, Another Night
9. Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying
10. Wait And See What The Day Holds
11. Sister Buddha
12. This Letter
13. We Were Never Glorious
Tour Dates:
July 2, Sheffield, Leadmill, UK*
July 3, Albert Hall, Manchester, UK*
July 4, O2 Academy, Oxford, UK*
July 10, Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY **
July 11, Sprint Pavilion, Charlottesville, VA #
July 12, Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA #
July 13, House of Blues, Boston, MA #
July 15, M Telus, Montreal, QC %
July 16, Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON %
July 18, The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall, Pittsburgh, PA %
July 19, House of Blues, Cleveland, OH %
July 20, Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago, IL
July 21, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI %
July 23, Weesner Family Amphitheater at the Minnesota Zoo, Minneapolis, MN %
July 25, Calgary Folk Music Festival, Calgary, AB
August 8-12, The Boaty Weekender, Barcelona – Cagliari
Nov 1, Pitchfork Music Festival, Paris, France
Nov 2, Le Krakatoa, Mérignac, France
Nov 3, Le Bikini, Toulouse, France
Nov 4, Baluarte, Pamplona, Spain
Nov 6, Aula Magna, Lisbon, Portugal
Nov 8, Primavera Weekender, Benidorm Spain
*with support from Westerman
**with support from Barrie
#with support from Ex Hex
%with support from Men I Trust