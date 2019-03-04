New Cass McCombs video: Sleeping Volcanoes

Video: Cass McCombs – “Sleeping Volcanoes”

Cass McCombs – "Sleeping Volcanoes"

From Tip of the Sphere, out now on Anti-.

Man, what a great song. It’s not easy to write serious music that still has elements of whimsy and surprise, especially when you’re maybe mired in the daily drama overload of life in Americ-a-lago.

The video for “Sleeping Volcanoes” is just as strange and engaging as the song itself. The one take-away I get, and it’s a lesson I should never forget for even a moment, is that we need to get out in the woods more. All of us. As often as possible.

