New Culture Abuse video: Calm E

Video: Culture Abuse – “Calm E”

From Bay Dream, out now on Epitaph.

Love these guys. There’s a sincerity in David Kelling’s lyrics that makes you want to, well, call him. Except for the fact that nobody ever actually calls anybody anymore, do they? Maybe they do. I don’t know. I’ve become so antisocial I can barely text my friends without debilitating stress, overthinking every nuance and getting paranoid about how every word will be perceived. Is it just me? Maybe telephony isn’t so bad after all.

