New Dressy Bessy video: Tiny Lil Robots

From Fast Faster Disaster, due June 14 on Yep Roc.

Dressy Bessy is back with their first single off their upcoming Yep Roc album, Fast Faster Disaster. All the charm that brought this band national attention in 2005 with Electrified is present in “Tiny Lil Robots,” an ode to parenting complete with a “Little Miss Fucking Sunshine” shirt.

Wah-oooooooo!

And I’d still rather listen to Dressy Bessy than Coldplay.

Via apples.