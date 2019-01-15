New FIDLAR video: By Myself

Video: FIDLAR – “By Myself”

FIDLAR – By Myself

From Almost Free, out January 25 on Mom+Pop.

FIDLAR goes disco!

Don’t want to bury the lede here so I’ll just point out that Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist has cut his hair since the last time I saw his hippie locks at Riot Fest in 2016. Phew!

But back to the new song…

Good old Zac Carper is back with another tale about his misspent youth and fragile psyche.

Well I’m cracking one open with the boys by myself

And everybody thinks that I need professional help

But I don’t wanna think about that anymore

And just because I woke up on someone’s floor

And asked, Who the fuck am I?

I didn’t know it felt good to cry

But before you get too nervous for him he asks, “Why does getting sober make you feel like a loner?”

The video features cameos of various punk rock celebrities imbibing their favorite beverages, inclding feat. No Parents, Criminal Hygiene, Danny Bengston (Together Pangea), Kelsey Reckling (and Bocky), Cadien (Twin Peaks), The Side Eyes, Benjamin Booker, Sunny War, Matthew Zuk, Brian Rodriguez, The Frights, No Win, John Doe and DJ Bonebrake (X), Tropa Magica, Zachary “Penske” Cox, Misses Joseph Herzog, Shelly Schimek, Nate Mercereau, Culture Abuse, Barbara (@poserfeel), Alice Baxley, SWMRS, The McGinnis Family, NOBRO, Dicky Presto, Jimmy Russo, Ronald Ray-Gun, FIDIOTS, Dune Rats, Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist (The Hives), Matt Caughthran (The Bronx), Dave Catching (Eagles of Death Metal), Jonah Ray and Taran Killam.

Good to see friends being supportive!

Almost Free Track List:

1. Get Off My Rock

2. Can’t You See (audio)

3. By Myself

4. Flake

5. Alcohol (audio)

6. Almost Free

7. Scam Likely

8. Called You Twice (ft. K.Flay)

9. Nuke

10. Too Real (audio)

11. Kick

12. Thought. Mouth.

13. Good Times Are Over

