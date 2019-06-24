New Frankie Cosmos video: Windows

Video: Frankie Cosmos – “Windows”

Directed by Eliza Doyle and Greta Kline. From Close it Quietly, due September 6 on Sub Pop.

Watch Greta Kline and her pal Eliza Doyle frolic around the streets and beaches of New York. Like the music, the video mixes moments of silliness with poignancy.

Slow leak, slow dream

I never noticed you boiling

Kline says, “This song takes place during the waiting period of healing, not knowing how to proceed or how to find the path to forgiveness. The inner versus the outer — learning to see yourself as part of the whole. For me the lyrics cover some of the slow movements of relationships, the shifts that occur in ways of thinking over time.”

I know it’s probably uncool to dwell on but I still can’t get over the fact that Kline’s parents are Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates. That blows my mind.

