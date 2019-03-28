New Ice Cube video: Ain’t Got No Haters

Video: Ice Cube – “Ain’t Got No Haters” (ft. Too Short)
From Everythangs Corrupt, out now on Lench Mob/Interscope.
Back in the day I bought a used copy of Short Dog’s In The House from my local record shop. Only when I got home did I realize it was the “clean” version. Which, on a Too Short album, is ridiculous. One of the songs, a duet with Ice Cube, was pretty much a solid beeeeeeeeep.
This new song would only require a couple of beeps.
“Ain’t Got No Haters” can be heard as a sequel to Cube’s 1993 hit “It Was a Good Day,” set in a utopian world where “These police, they never light me up” and even “Fuckin’ up at work, they never write me up.”
Too Short’s verse contains this gem:
Thirty years later still spittin’ flows
Gettin’ paid to call these bitches hoes
Ain’t nothin’ but a word to Short Dog after all.