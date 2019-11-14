New Jenny Lewis video: Rabbit Hole

Video: Jenny Lewis – “Rabbit Hole”

Jenny Lewis | Rabbit Hole (Official Music Video)

Directed by Eric Notarnicola. From On the Line, out now on Warner Bros.

Another video compiled from the footage of Jenny Lewis’s bonkers 3-hour livestreamed listening party/charity fundraiser, “Rabbit Hole” is a highlight of On the Line with Beck singing background vocals, Benmont Tench playing the Hammond, Smokey Hormel on guitar, and classic rock session god Jim Keltner on drums.

This might be the most cheerful breakup song ever recorded with Lewis joyfully comparing ditching a boyfriend to kicking a drug habit (“Seven days off the dope and I’ll be as good as new”).

I’d like to imagine it’s a kiss off to Ryan Adams who is credited with producing eight of the songs on this album (Beck produced the other three), but that’s probably not the case.

On the Line is out now on Warner Bros.