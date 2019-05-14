New Kacey Musgraves video: Oh, What A World

Video: Kacey Musgraves – “Oh, What A World”

Kacey Musgraves – Oh, What A World // OFFICIAL VISUAL VIDEO

From Golden Hour, out now on MCA Nashville.

It’s good to see the young people are doing acid again. (There was a drought in the early oughts.)

Musgraves talked to Rolling Stone last year about the effect that hallucinogens have had on her: “It made me more compassionate as a daughter, as a granddaughter, as a partner. It put me in my place in the universe, gave me perspective that I think everyone should have. Yes, we’re all special, but we’re also nothing, just a fraction of a grain of sand in the book of time, and make what you have count and make the relationships around you mean something. And care for the Earth because we only have one. Whenever you are affected by hallucinogenics, especially mushrooms, you care for the Earth. When you’re, like, tripping, it just floods out.”

What a world…

