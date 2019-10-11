New Kim Gordon video: Hungry Baby

Video: Kim Gordon – “Hungry Baby”

Kim Gordon – "Hungry Baby"

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Loretta Fahrenholz. From No Home Record, out now on Matador.

You’ll never be as cool as Kim Gordon. It’s stupid to try. She proves it’s possible — although extremely rare — to be arty and rockin’ at the same time. Seriously, how many other musicians can pull this off without coming across as a totally pretentious dingdong? Her secret is that she confident and capable in both worlds. Plus she digs loud guitars noisy enough to blow the wine and cheese out of any art snob’s trembling hands.

Let’s make music

All day long

But not today

Some other time

Her debut solo album is out today.

Kim Gordon: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Kim Gordon – “Sketch Artist”

Kim Gordon – "Sketch Artist" (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Loretta Fahrenholz. From No Home Record, out now on Matador.

Video: Kim Gordon – “Air BnB”

Kim Gordon – "Air BnB"

Watch this video on YouTube

From No Home Record, out now on Matador.