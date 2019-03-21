New King Gizzard video: Fishing For Fishies

Video: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Fishing For Fishies”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Fishing For Fishies (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Fishing For Fishies, due April 26 on Flightless.

Why’s everybody so shiny? Not from fish oil, that’s for sure.

I don’t want to be fishing for fish

I just want to let them freely swim

I’ve heard that it’s okay to eat fish because they don’t have any feelings, but what do I know?

Well I know it’s good to see bands having fun and not taking themselves too seriously. And kicking out happy little ditties like this. I’m hoping there’s a whole generation of young parents who are exposing their two-year-olds to this video.

Kinda reminds me Grandaddy’s “Nature Anthem” which I used to play for my kid once he got old enough to start paying attention to lyrics. Before that his favorite video was MGMT’s “Time to Pretend” but as soon as a kid starts singing along, you have to make tough decisions about listening to songs about shooting heroin and fucking with stars.

Kids figure out irony down the line, of course, but for a while it’s best to stick with jams about fishing and climbing up the side of a mountain. What else can we do?

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.