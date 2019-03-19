New L7 video: Burn Baby

Video: L7 – “Burn Baby”

L7 "Burn Baby" Official Video

Directed by Courtney and Hillary Andujar. From Scatter The Rats, due May 3 on Blackheart Records.

After a couple singles on Don Giovanni L7 is back with their first full length album since the nineties. Scatter The Rats will be out May 3 on Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records.

Donita Sparks says, “When we decided to make a new record, Joan was there for us as the good friend she has always been. So great to stomp into Blackheart Records with her at the helm. We’re very excited to work with Joan and the entire Blackheart family. Just imagine the family dinners!”

“Burn Baby” has a bit of that classic “Pretend You’re Dead” riffology and the notorious L7 bad attitude.

I think you’re a fraud

And you know I’m a fake

But at the end of the day, we all burn at the stake.

Alright!

