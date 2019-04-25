Shorties

New L7 video: Stadium West

Video: L7 – “Stadium West”

L7 "Stadium West" Official Video

Directed by Rob Sheridan. From Scatter The Rats, due May 3 on Blackheart.

What more is there to say about L7? They are back and they are kicking ass.

L7: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

