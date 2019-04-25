Shorties New L7 video: Stadium West April 25, 2019 Jake Brown Leave a comment Video: L7 – “Stadium West” L7 "Stadium West" Official Video Watch this video on YouTube Directed by Rob Sheridan. From Scatter The Rats, due May 3 on Blackheart. What more is there to say about L7? They are back and they are kicking ass. L7: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related