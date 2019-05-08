New Laura Jane Grace video: I Hate Chicago

Video: Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers – “I Hate Chicago”

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers "I Hate Chicago" (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Hannah Welever. From Bought to Rot, out now on Bloodshot.

Oh come on, lighten up, people. It’s funny. The video’s kind of dumb but the song is hilarious.

I hate the Cubs, the Sox, the Blackhawks and the Bulls

I couldn’t give a shit about the Pumpkins, Slint or Wilco

Meow!

Grace told Greg Kot, “While the song is meant in jest, Chicago prides itself in being a mean, nasty city — we’re jerks — and it’s a hard place to live. There is terrifying gun violence, government corruption, brutal winters. It’s strange being in a place you’re at odds with, but yet you live there. It’s also strange being a writer who’s identified with being from Florida. But I can’t write songs from Florida anymore, because I live in Chicago now. I finally wrapped my head around that idea. […] It speaks to what Chicago is about. People get it. It’s a hard city to live in, but we’re all in it together.”

And If I die in this shithole

Float my corpse down the Calumet

‘Cause I’d rather rot in Gary

Now that’s just crazy talk.

Laura Jane Grace: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.