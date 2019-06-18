New Lillie Mae video: You’ve Got Other Girls for That

Video: Lillie Mae – “You’ve Got Other Girls for That”

Lillie Mae – “You’ve Got Other Girls for That” (Official Video)

Directed by Misael Arriaga. From Other Girls, due August 16 on Third Man.

Nashville’s Lillie Mae is a back with a new album on Third Man Records, produced by Dave Cobb, the guy who got the Oak Ridge Boys to cover “Seven Nation Army.” (He also produced the last three Jason Isbell albums and has won multiple GRAMMYs but what’s cooler than working with the Oak Ridge Boys?)

The video for “You’ve Got Other Girls for That” is a little creepy with Lillie Mae coming on to an extremely unresponsive lover.

I ain’t your first choice

Maybe once upon a time

When I was living

With delusions in mind

She told Rolling Stone, “It’s basically a true story. It’s just about somebody that was in my life that had other girls.”

Not cool, dudes. You gotta treat people with with respect!

