New Lucksmiths video: Camera-Shy

Video: Lucksmiths – “Camera-Shy”

The Lucksmiths – Camera-Shy (Official Video)

From Naturaliste (2003), out now on vinyl by Lost And Lonesome.

Boy I miss this band. The Lucksmiths were so good. Naturaliste was originally released in 2003 on Candle Records in Australia (and on Drive-In Records out of good old Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the States).

Now after a successful crowdfunding effort, bassist Mark Monnone’s Lost and Lonesome printed 500 hand-numbered copies on vinyl. There are still some left so don’t sleep if you want one.

To celebrate the new release, a new video for the album’s lead-off track “comprised of some recently exhumed home and tour movies” from the early 2000s filmed by the Lucksmiths and Ali Dullard in Melbourne and Amsterdam.

So if it’s not too much to ask

Let’s just let the moment pass

I have no wish to be reminded

Of just how awkward I can be

Well I’m happy that nobody took that advice back when they were filming this stuff. It’s wonderful to be reminded of just how awesome this band could be.

The Lucksmiths: bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.