New Marika Hackman video: I’m Not Where You Are

Video: Marika Hackman – “I’m Not Where You Are”
Marika Hackman – i’m not where you are
Directed by Will Hooper. From Any Human Friend, due August 9 on Sub Pop.
Marika Hackman is apparently a lousy girlfriend. Throughout the video for “I’m Not Where You Are” she pisses off a parade of lovers by remaining aloof (or possibly catatonic) despite their remonstrations.
Lately I’ve been trying
to find the point
in human contact.
I get bored like that.
Sounds like somebody’s got a case of the Mondays!
The video’s actually pretty funny in the end, and the song is hauntingly catchy. And I can personally confirm that spilling a bloody mary makes a huge mess.